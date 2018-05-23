Even though Tomi Lahren is politically insane for ratings, she’s still a white lady, so she went to brunch in Minneapolis. Brave Resistance fighters, also at brunch, threw a drink at her.

Whoever threw this drink at Tomi Lahren, thank you pic.twitter.com/RJE8xTDMZ3 — I Luh God (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

Lahren, 25, explained that she was at brunch with her parents when a group of patrons she assumed to be around her age threw water at her and “chanted profanities.” She called the incident “embarrassing.” “I think that those that threw the water and were applauding and laughing about it wanted to get their 15 minutes of fame by making video of me. I think looking back, those are the people that are going to be embarrassed by their actions. I think their parents raised them better,” Lahren said.

Twitter is now being mean to Tomi Lahren and saying she deserved it or whatever. She should join MS-13 so they’ll be nicer to her.