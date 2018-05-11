‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Might Be Fine

Solo: A Star Wars Story

 

Star Wars is a Disney product, so the sooner everyone accepts that the better we’ll all be, because we’ll be getting Star Wars movies until the sun burns out because nothing sells like nostalgia and BRAND recognition. That brings us to Solo: A Stars Wars Story. The original directors got kicked off the production and the star, Alden Ehrenreich, needed acting lessons, but that’s all in the past. It’s great now or whatever. The reviews are in!

 

 

So, “what I loved about Rogue One” and “overflowing with winks.” What they’re saying basically is that this movie is easily digestible Star Wars fanfic and makes you REMEMBER THINGS FROM THE OTHER THINGS THAT WERE BETTER BECAUSE THINGS! This is what you should be talking about when you say something “ruined your childhood.” Your childhood is a cash grab now, sucka.

 

