Star Wars is a Disney product, so the sooner everyone accepts that the better we’ll all be, because we’ll be getting Star Wars movies until the sun burns out because nothing sells like nostalgia and BRAND recognition. That brings us to Solo: A Stars Wars Story. The original directors got kicked off the production and the star, Alden Ehrenreich, needed acting lessons, but that’s all in the past. It’s great now or whatever. The reviews are in!

Got out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and I’m completely floored. This movie seriously holds up! I was on the edge of my seat and had so much fun watching it! Interviewing the stars of the film tomorrow, cannot wait pic.twitter.com/7GAr6h2c8q — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) May 11, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich is the real deal, Thandie Newton is who I want to be when I grow up, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3… well we’ll talk about that later. #SoloAStarWarsStory — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 11, 2018

I loved #SoloAStarWarsStory so much. It’s a western. A caper. Funny with so much heart. It’s got so much surprises that fans are going to love. Donald Glover is charming x1000. Alden Ehrenreich is a great #HanSolo and just know I’ve been saying this for years! Fave new #StarWars. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) May 11, 2018

ALDEN EHRENREREICH IS HAN SOLO! The movie is an absolute blast to hyperspace! #SoloPremiere #SoloAStarWarsStory #Solomovie — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 11, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is more of what I loved about Rogue One. Most real looking film in the franchise, and the best blaster actions scenes and vehicle chases. #SoloAStarWarsStory — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) May 11, 2018

Solo is straight-up overflowing with winks, but lots of great action. And just when I was thinking, “There’s no way to spoil this movie,” well — enjoy that bit. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) May 11, 2018

So, “what I loved about Rogue One” and “overflowing with winks.” What they’re saying basically is that this movie is easily digestible Star Wars fanfic and makes you REMEMBER THINGS FROM THE OTHER THINGS THAT WERE BETTER BECAUSE THINGS! This is what you should be talking about when you say something “ruined your childhood.” Your childhood is a cash grab now, sucka.