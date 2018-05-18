I’m still trying to understand why a black woman would want to marry into the British monarchy. Maybe it’s a part of a long term plan to snatch all the jewels the Queen stole from Africa. If that’s the plan, then I’m sorry for mentioning it here. My bad. Anyway, the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is going down tomorrow and Prince Charles is walking her down the aisle. Apparently because her real dad is “sick,” but mostly because the Queen hates him, because nobody is allowed to profit off the wedding except her, I guess.

Prince Charles will accompany Meghan Markle down the aisle at St George’s Chapel when she marries Prince Harry, Kensington Palace has said. A statement said Markle had asked the Prince of Wales to accompany her on Saturday. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to the royal family in this way,” it said.

Looks like Markle is fully assimilating. Anyway, the only reason the royal family exists is because their basically just a tourist attraction that the public has to pay for, but I’m serious about that jewels thing. If Markle doesn’t get them back, I say we invade. Shouldn’t be too hard. They can’t even carry knives now.