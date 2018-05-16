Kristen Stewart Is The Greatest Social Activist Of Our Time

I know there’s a push right now to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, but maybe we should slow that down and think about Kristen Stewart. In 2015, the Cannes Film Festival basically told women they could only wear high heels, so much like Joan Of Arc before here, Kristen Stewart took off her Louboutins at an event in the French Riviera and walked barefoot in protest before she partied on a yacht later. What did Harriet Tubman ever do? Exactly.