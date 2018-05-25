Harvey Weinstein Finally Got Arrested
In a day that his accusers thought they’d never see, Harvey Weinstein did a perp walk in New York City today, turning himself in for really liking to rape and sexual assault women.
Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to authorities Friday morning and was arrested and processed on charges of rape, committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct, according to the New York Police Department. The charges stem from incidents with two separate women, the NYPD said in a statement, and were the result of a joint investigation between police and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Weinstein is expected to appear in court later in the day.
Damn. It’s about time. I wonder if Trump and Bill Clinton are texting each other about this. Gotta be really scary for them right now.