A DJ Khaled “Breakfast Club” interview from 2015 has resurfaced for some reason, and I can only assume he is the new Incel spokesman. Per Page Six:

“If you holding it down for your woman I feel like the woman should praise. And a man should praise the queen. But you know, my way of praising is called, ha-ha, ‘How was dinner?’, ‘You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting? I’m taking care of your family, I’m taking care of my family…’ You know, I’m putting in the work.”

When asked if that meant he doesn’t go down on his lady, well, you know where this is going.

“Nahhh. Never!” the Weight Watchers spokesman said, adding, “I don’t do that.” He also said it’s not OK for women to refuse to perform oral sex on men. “It’s different rules for men,” he said. “You gotta understand, we the king. There’s some things that y’all might not wanna do, but it got to get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do. I just can’t.”

Man, lots to discuss here. Not sure where to start. I need a minute to get over the shock that there’s something he doesn’t eat. I’m sure his wife’s side piece probably knew all of this already.