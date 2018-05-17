Chrissy Teigen Had Another Kid

Television game show host and Twitter personality (wow, she should run for President), Chrissy Teigen had her second kid with John Legend earlier this morning. I read that it’s a boy. I also read somewhere that they designed it that way, because you can do that when you’re super rich. I could be wrong about them picking the gender part, but I don’t really feel like looking it up. But yeah, another child is in the world and Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the parents. When the economy collapses and we’re using fidget spinners as currency in the new dystopia, this kid should be doing pretty well.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018