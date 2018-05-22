Ariana Grande Is Dating Pete Davidson For Some Reason

Ariana Grande broke up with Mac Miller earlier this month for reasons. Don’t know what those are. Pete Davidson broke up with Larry David’s daughter last week. When asked if he would okay after the breakup, he replied, “yeah, probably.” That appears to be true.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are seeing each other, PEOPLE confirms. A source tells PEOPLE that Grande and Davidson’s relationship “just started,” adding that “it’s very casual.” A second source also confirms the news, which was first reported by Bossip. Reps for Grande and Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

I Googled Larry David’s daughter and this seems like an upgrade for old Pete. She kinda looks like a Dollar Tree Krysten Ritter. I also learned that Ariana Grande definitely has a type.