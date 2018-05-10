After two and a half years of dating, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller (Googles what Mac Miller does) have broken up.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller have called it quits on dating … but sources close to the 2 tell TMZ they remain the closest of friends. We’re told Ariana and Mac quietly cut off their romantic relationship after their work schedules became too busy, but they’ve remained best friends since then … as always. Our sources say the ex-couple love each other dearly and that will continue to be the case but, again … just as close friends.

Look, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller went public with their relationship in September 2016 – three months after the Manchester bombing. Do we really need to figure out what happened here? He was there for her at her lowest point and since UNPROCESSED EMOTIONS, it was read as “hey, this means we’re in love and should be together” instead of “hey, thanks for being a friend.” Now it’s almost three years laters and Ariana is now able to contextualize her feelings about Mac Miller and was like “nah.” Thanks for reading my totally uninformed psychoanalysis of their relationship! Hope you’re having a great day!