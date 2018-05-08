So, the 2018 Met Gala was last night. The night where celebrities get dressed up in utterly ridiculous shit and get their pictures taken under the pretense that they’re raising money for something. The theme this year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” so they all wore stuff with religious stuff on it or whatever. No think pieces about cultural appropriation yet from the Catholic Church. Anyway, they all looked dumb. Rihanna was the black Pope. Jared Leto offered a reward for Robin Hood. Lena Waithe wanted everyone to know she was gay if they didn’t already. Katy Perry wore wings. Tom Brady looked like he colonized Wakanda. Cardi B was Cardi B at an event. She looks like she has no idea where she it or why she’s there, but is just happy to be there (she won’t be invited back). Sarah Jessica Parker is 53 but looks 83. Kim Kardashian wore what she always wears. She has nothing else to offer. Every other dude there wore just a suit, and every other chick there wore something that would show off their boobs. But fashion’s big night or whatever.