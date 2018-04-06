We all miss Whitney Houston. Not only did we lose a legendary singer and icon, we also lost our best defense against a huge rock hurtling towards Earth. We wouldn’t even ask for the receipts. Just go handle it, Whitney. You’re our only hope. But as you recall, she overdosed in a bathtub in 2012 with like 87 things in her systems, and her biggest hit was, “I Will Always Love You.” Lorde posted this pic on Instagram yesterday.

Okay, granted, maybe not the best caption. But obviously, a second of critical thinking could make you understand what she meant, but you also have to remember she posted this on the Internet. Critical thinking doesn’t exist there. So, naturally, people who haven’t thought about Whitney Houston since she died went apeshit and Lorde had to publicly flog herself because she posted that she loved her bathtub.

“Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote,” she wrote. “I’m so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn’t even put this together I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

That’s right, Lorde. Fall on your damn knees and beg for forgiveness from people who will have moved on to the next thing they’re clutching their pearls over before you even finish writing your apology. Sorry your nice bath was interrupted.