Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Great, Just Great

Yesterday, we all learned that Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, was banging everything with a vagina who isn’t Khloe Kardashian. Maybe it’s because he realized she looks like a trans woman. Or maybe not. Who am I to know the heart of another? Anyway, Khloe seems to be taking it well.

A source close to the Kardashian family said pregnant Khloé, who is due to give birth to their daughter any day now, “was devastated when she saw the pictures of Tristan with that girl, she went absolutely ballistic at him. She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly, when their baby daughter could arrive within a week?”

Khloe lives in Cleveland with Thompson now, but Kris Jenner just flew out there, so you know how this going to end.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” a source told PEOPLE. “Khloé just wants to be home.”

As soon as the baby comes out, Kris Jenner is gonna have Tristan Thompson immediately paying insane child support payments to save up for the child’s complete body plastic surgery procedure when she turns 15. That shit ain’t cheap. I assume the Kardashian/Jenner family have a Groupon by now. But if there’s anybody who totally devastated by this, it’s Kim Kardashian. She’s so distraught that her sister was betrayed that she’s posting bikini pics on Instagram. Just look at the sadness in her eyes. It’s truly painful to see.