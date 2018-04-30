Happy Monday From Emily Ratajkowski

Good morning. How’s your Monday? Great, great, Glad to hear it. Lots of things happened this weekend. Michelle Wolf‘s sorta funny set at the White House correspondents’ dinner went well. The side who loves to call people snowflakes got super offended, and the side who gets super offended at children in Halloween costumes really loved a woman attacking another woman. Also, they took time out to tweet support Joy Reid who literally floated out “fake news” then is still trying to lie about it for some reason. They also used anecdotal evidence to throw support behind Tom Brokaw, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. There is no right or wrong anymore, there’s just two sides. How cool is that?! Anyway, here’s Emily Ratajkowski in a tiny bikini dancing to a song that she probably doesn’t really listen to at all.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Apr 29, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT