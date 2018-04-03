Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been married so long I forgot they were married, but it looks like they aren’t gonna be married anymore. People tells me they met in 2006 and Jenna hyphenated her name in 2009. Anyway, they’re separating/divorcing as told by this weird Instagram post they put up last night.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

Lots of things going on in that post. A super happy greeting, a Trump dig, what looks to be quadruple spacing, and the fact that Channing refers to himself as “Chan.” Look, they’ve been together for eleven years and married for nine, and this isn’t like 1950 where you have to marry someone when you’re 20 then die with them. I’m sure they love each other and whatever, but nobody is the same person eleven years later. Shit changes. You change. Be happy apart instead of miserable together. I am now a marriage counselor. Please contact me for all your marriage counseling needs.