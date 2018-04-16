Carrie Underwood Lied To Us

Barely two months after Carrie Underwood said her face was disfigured because she might have got drunk and decided to argue with her husband and fell down before she made her point, she showed up to the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards this weekend looking like this. Apparently she heals like Wolverine when it’s time for an awards show. Is this the next stage of human evolution? Does the government know about this? What are they hiding from us? Mutant rights now. Also, her legs tho. Good lawd.