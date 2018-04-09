Cardi B Is Pregnant

Hey, that one dude from Migos got Cardi B pregnant, and for some reason they both seem excited about it. Apparently there’s been rumors for a while, but she decided to confirm those rumors on the most recent SNL. Why did she keep it a secret? If you can decipher this, you’ll have your answer.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 7, 2018 at 11:39pm PDT

I guess I’m not one of those people who is supposed to understand why Cardi B is famous. She’s basically Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie, but she’s not white so people think this is great. Unlike Bruno Mars, who is somehow being accused of cultural appropriation. Must be his male privilege. This is basically her target audience:

So congrats to Cardi B and her pregnancy. Oh, and congrats on her new album which will give white girls, who don’t understand irony, Instagram captions for the duration of the summer.