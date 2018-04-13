Britney Spears Won A GLAAD Award

I’ve been writing this site for so long, I remember when we all thought Britney Spears was gonna die from a combination of laxatives and Mt. Dew while on a ATV, and when Perez Hilton used to roast her pretty much daily. Now she’s a gay icon, because washed up pop stars usually end up one. She won the Vanguard Award last night at the GLAAD Media Awards and was presented by kind of gay icon, Ricky Martin. So come back in 20 years when somebody else will write a post about Cardi B winning the Vanguard Award.