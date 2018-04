Since Avengers: Infinity War dropped last night, here’s a bunch of pics from the premiere. SPOILER: It has a lot of people in it. I hope some of these characters die, because this is too much. I also hope a lot of the DC characters die, but for different reasons. But yeah, here’s all the people you know from the Marvel movies not wearing their dumb ass costumes but wearing costumes picked out for them by a team of stylists months before.