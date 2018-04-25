Hey, remember when Allison Mack was second in command of sex cult? Well, everybody is arrested now, including Mack, who got indicted for sex trafficking and got released on a $5M bond to her parents. That ride home could have been a sequel to A Quiet Place. She tried to recruit Emma Watson and Kelly Clarkson, and I guess she got comfortable jacking shit up from half court, because she also tried to recruit MERYL STREEP.

Tough to see how we missed this pic.twitter.com/hcI0JqRsEx — Patrick Sullivan (@PatchNavillus) April 24, 2018

The act of picking up your phone, opening Twitter, and tweeting Meryl Streep to ascertain if she’d be interested in joining a sex cult is a psychosis we can’t accurately measure here. “Meryl, big fan. Big fan. Would you like to join a sex cult and have your vagina branded? Let me know!” Like, why do women fall for dudes who create some weird stuff just to get laid? I hope the future isn’t this female. She should have tweeted Justin Trudeau. He probably would’ve joined if it came with a free pink t-shirt.