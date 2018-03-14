Hey, remember when Sharon Tate’s sister said Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t pretty enough to play Sharon Tate? We had a good laugh about that. It’s something I’ll always treasure. Luckily, Quentin Tarantino heard that and cast Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate instead.

Deadline broke last July 11 that Quentin Tarantino had met with Margot Robbie and asked her to play Sharon Tate in his next film. She now has the offer and negotiations are underway to make it a reality. Robbie, who’s coming off her Oscar-nominated turn in the title role of I, Tonya, will join Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The good news is we’re getting another Quentin Tarantino movie. The bad news is *skip ahead to avoid spoilers* we’re getting a movie where a pregnant woman gets violently murdered and has her baby ripped out and Tarantino might show that entire thing with comical amounts of blood. And the baby will probably say the n-word when it comes out.