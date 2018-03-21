I’m about to type two words that I’ve never typed in sequence before. Here it goes: Vanderpump Rules. I realize that’s a reality show and apparently Lala Kent is on said show. And last month, Jennifer Lawrence called her a “cunt” on Watch What Happens Live because feminism or what not. So as white people are prone to do, Lala Kent went on a podcast yesterday and had some words. Per Too Fab:

“Not only did she call me the c-word … she went on and on making fun of me and my relationship with my mom … I’m watching this like ‘Is this A-list celebrity, who has Oscars, for real?’ And then when she dropped the c-word I was like ‘Ok, honey, let’s leave the trash to us reality TV personalities, don’t be trying to take my job.”’ “Well you know, I just let her know she’s a gross human being and congratulations on two failed films in a row,” the Bravo star continued.

The this happened.

When McDonald asked Lala if she thought Lawrence had had any sexual relations with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, Lala said, “Yeah, I think she’s that type of chick.“

This was the follow up.

“Well, here’s the thing. Now any time you bring her up, like, I’m going to have nothing nice to say about her. I’m going to say that she sucked everyone’s d–ks to get to where she is. I’m going to say that her hair sucks, her face is a little too pudgy, like she needs to stop the drinking, you know? I said it, you don’t have to worry.” After some silence from McDonald, Kent added, “I said it, you don’t have to worry.”

Well, okay then. She went with the nuclear button on this. I can respect that. “Lala Kent” sounds like a fake name, but regardless, she’s like way hotter than Jennifer Lawrence so I’ll accept Kent’s claims as facts here. She does make wack movies. I’m not even sure Jennifer Lawrence’s family went to see Red Sparrow.