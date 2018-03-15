Katy Perry Forced Herself On An ‘American Idol’ Contestant

The #MeToo movement has done an amazing job of letting everyone know what qualifies as consent and explaining how older men in positions of power use that to prey on younger women trying to start their careers. Why do I mention this? I don’t know, really. Let’s watch this clip of Benjamin Glaze, a 19-year-old American Idol contestant and Katy Perry, a 30-year-old American Idol judge and now imagine if I had written, “Katy Perry, a 19-year-old American Idol contestant and Benjamin Glaze, a 30-year-old American Idol judge” instead.

Bro. I can already see the think pieces on this and the tweets demanding Benjamin Glaze, a 30-year-old American Idol judge, to be fired. And he’s a straight white male, too? Even better. Luckily for Katy Perry, this kind of thing is still considered a “funny joke” and “cute”, so we can just brush off Glaze’s thoughts on this that he gave to The New York Times:

“I was a tad bit uncomfortable,” Mr. Glaze said by phone this week, after the incident aired on the season premiere. His first kiss was a rite of passage he had been putting off with consideration. “I wanted to save it for my first relationship,” he said. “I wanted it to be special.” “Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said no,” he said. “I know a lot of guys would be like, ‘Heck yeah!’ But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special.”

Wait, he’s a conservative? He’s probably just a prude and needs to open up sexually and not be afraid of a liberated woman or something like that. Suck it up. She already killed a nun, so your religious beliefs don’t matter. In the end, Glaze was talked out of his feelings because of a technicality.

When he returned home, Mr. Glaze worked through his feelings about the kiss by talking to his friends. “They agreed with me that it didn’t really count,” he said. “It was lip contact versus a romantic situation with someone you care about. That’s what a real first kiss is.”

Pretty sure ABC’s headline would disagree with you there, Glaze. Anyway, that was fun. Duke plays Iona today, so any thoughts and prayers would be appreciated.