Karen McDougal Talked About Banging Donald Trump On CNN Last Night
So in case you weren’t aware, Trump banged Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal “many dozens of times” during a 10-month period ending in April 2007. She shopped the story around, got cold feet about it, then AMI bought the rights to the story for $150K then killed it as a favor to Trump. Roughly two years later, Ronan Farrow, the intellectual’s Harvey Levin, published McDougal’s 8-page handwritten document detailing the affair in The New Yorker. This month, she filed a lawsuit to get out of her non-disclosure agreement with AMI. She talked to CNN‘s Anderson Cooper last night. Here’s some excerpts:
“After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that,” she said of their first alleged sexual encounter. When Cooper asked if Trump tried to hand her money, McDougal said, “He did.” “I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face,” she said. “It must have been so sad.”
She recalled meeting Trump’s other older children, and said Trump had complimented her by comparing her favorably to his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. “He said I was beautiful like her,” McDougal said. “And, you know, ‘You’re a smart girl.’ There wasn’t a lot of comparing, but there was some. I heard a lot about her.”
