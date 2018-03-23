Karen McDougal Talked About Banging Donald Trump On CNN Last Night

Karen McDougal

 

So in case you weren’t aware, Trump banged Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal “many dozens of times” during a 10-month period ending in April 2007. She shopped the story around, got cold feet about it, then AMI bought the rights to the story for $150K then killed it as a favor to Trump. Roughly two years later, Ronan Farrow, the intellectual’s Harvey Levin, published McDougal’s 8-page handwritten document detailing the affair in The New Yorker. This month, she filed a lawsuit to get out of her non-disclosure agreement with AMI. She talked to CNN‘s Anderson Cooper last night. Here’s some excerpts:

“After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that,” she said of their first alleged sexual encounter. When Cooper asked if Trump tried to hand her money, McDougal said, “He did.” “I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face,” she said. “It must have been so sad.”
Ok, so I was born and raised in the South, so I’m gonna say this phrase the way it wasn’t intended: bless her heart. For real. That should have been her first clue. But she didn’t see that as a clue. She didn’t see this as a clue either.
She recalled meeting Trump’s other older children, and said Trump had complimented her by comparing her favorably to his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. “He said I was beautiful like her,” McDougal said. “And, you know, ‘You’re a smart girl.’ There wasn’t a lot of comparing, but there was some. I heard a lot about her.”
I’d say Ivanaka was hotter, but then again, Ivanaka isn’t my daughter and I’m not constantly talking about her to the chick I’m banging. You can watch the entire long ass interview below, but I watched it to write this, so I can give my thoughts on it if you want. Ok, cool. Thanks. Well, I was expecting to hear some freaky, weird shit, but I didn’t I didn’t get through the first 10 minutes before she called him “brilliant”, “sweet”, “charming”, and said he had “great posture.” She even said she was love. Trump’s an asshole, but besides the whole cheating on his wife for 10 months part, I’m not really sure how this is supposed to make him look bad. Like, she admitted to letting him raw dog it on the regular. We have a President banging Playboy Playmates and porn stars and letting at least one of them think they’re the one while stopping by McDonald’s on the way to smash. This might be the most American President we’ve ever had. That’s not a compliment.

 


 
She didn’t get into specifics about the banging, but I found this pic on her Instagram and she calls it her “signature pose,” so feel free to draw your own conclusions.
 


