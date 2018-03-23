So in case you weren’t aware, Trump banged Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal “many dozens of times” during a 10-month period ending in April 2007. She shopped the story around, got cold feet about it, then AMI bought the rights to the story for $150K then killed it as a favor to Trump. Roughly two years later, Ronan Farrow, the intellectual’s Harvey Levin, published McDougal’s 8-page handwritten document detailing the affair in The New Yorker. This month, she filed a lawsuit to get out of her non-disclosure agreement with AMI. She talked to CNN‘s Anderson Cooper last night. Here’s some excerpts:

“After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that,” she said of their first alleged sexual encounter. When Cooper asked if Trump tried to hand her money, McDougal said, “He did.” “I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face,” she said. “It must have been so sad.”

Ok, so I was born and raised in the South, so I’m gonna say this phrase the way it wasn’t intended: bless her heart. For real. That should have been her first clue. But she didn’t see that as a clue. She didn’t see this as a clue either.