Jack Antonoff spent five years with Lena Dunham (FIVE), but instead of getting treatment for PTSD, he’s dating model Carlotta Kohl. Per Daily Mail:

It looks like Jack Antonoff is moving on after his split from Girls star Lena Dunham in December. The musician was spotted looking cozy with stunning blonde Carlotta Kohl on Saturday night as the couple took in a basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Granted, the word “model” has been thrown around pretty liberally the last 10 years, but again, this dude spent five years with Lena Dunham. Carlotta Kohl might as well be Adriana Lima. Sister Jean would’ve been an upgrade. Good for him.