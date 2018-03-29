Demi Rose Turned 23 And That Doesn’t Sound Right

Hey, remember Demi Rose? I used to post about her a lot, because damn. During our journey we found out that she might be an escort. That’s fine, whatever she wants to do. The economy is pretty bad. Hopefully she doesn’t also have to drive Uber part-time. So, her 23rd birthday was a few days ago and here are some pics from that night. I feel Demi Rose is what Ariel Winter thinks she looks like, but nobody has the heart to tell her she doesn’t. I’ll stop typing now. I hope this photo gallery finds you well.