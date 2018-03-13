Selma Blair let everybody know we won’t be getting a sequel to 2002’s The Sweetest Thing (pauses to Google), because Cameron Diaz is retiring from acting. Here’s Blair telling Metro UK all of Cameron Diaz’s business.

‘I had lunch with Cameron the other day. We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like ‘I’m done.”…I mean, she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She’s happy.’”

Apparently Cameron Diaz read that then texted her, because Blair then tweeted this:

BREAKING NEWS: Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.” Later that same day the Blair thanked her followers for having her back. She retweeted her “breaking news” tweet and wrote, “Thank you so much for helping to get the word out.”

Dammit, Selma. Had me all hyped for nothing. But I do say it seems like blatant sexism that Cameron Diaz’s potential retirement didn’t get as much coverage as perennial-Oscar nominee Daniel Day-Lewis’ retirement. Diaz was in such films as Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and What to Expect When You’re Expecting. Daniel Day-Lewis was in what, shit movies like There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread? This is blatant Hollywood sexism yet again.