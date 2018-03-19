Bella Thorne Cleaned Up For A Premiere

Bella Thorne is in new movie that comes out this week called Midnight Sun. I watched the trailer and it looks like its about a white chick who can’t go out in the sun, so that must be devastating and requires a whole movie. Just think of all the Instagram pics she won’t be able to post because of this disease. I feel this movie will be a big hit on Tumblr. Anyway, Bella Thorne looks great here, so at least we can thank the movie for that. Not sure if she got paid extra to take a shower.

But if I were you, I’d watch this movie instead. It’s great: