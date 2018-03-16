‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Has A Final Trailer

The last trailer for Avengers: Infinity War dropped today, and as you can tell, it’s yet another comic book movie where a CGI villain tries to collect objects to gain the ultimate power in the universe or whatever. But this is Marvel movie, so it’ll be, you know, better. Captain America looks to have a beard on purpose, so that’s good. Anyway, the movie is the culmination of all the crap they’ve done for the last 10 years, and I expect Iron Man to die, because even Disney can’t afford Robert Downey, Jr. anymore. Maybe Black Widow and Hulk will die because Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo look like Black Widow and Hulk’s parents now. I’ll pay money to see this, obviously.