A lot of you hit me up on Twitter about these pics of Ariel Winter at The Last Movie Star premiere because of the dress she had on, but what else would we expect Ariel Winter to wear? She understands who the stars of the show are, dude. So I looked at the pics and realized Burt Reynolds is in the movie, so that means he also went to the premiere. Ariel Winter seems like she wished he hadn’t. What’s going on here? Burt Reynolds looks like he would pay Ariel $130,000 so he could talk about it. You gotta chill, Burt.