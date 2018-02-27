Former Clueless star and former Fox News person, Stacey Dash, is running for Congress in California. I’m sure this will be met with rational discourse and no hyperbole at all.

The Clueless star filed papers for a U.S. Congressional run with the Federal Election Commission on Monday announcing the formation of a principal campaign committee under the name “Dash to DC.” Stacey Dash is listed as the candidate, running as a Republican for a seat in the House of Representatives representing California’s 44th district. The 44th district is in the South Los Angeles and Los Angeles Harbor areas and includes the cities of Carson, Compton, San Pedro, and Wilmington. The news comes after Dash’s Feb. 9 tweet asking her followers what they thought of her running for political office, as she “mulled the possibilities.”

Man, this is great. A woman of color running for a political office. We need more women of color in politi-oh wait no sorry I just checked Twitter. This woman of color running for political office is bad because apparently all women of color have the exact same political beliefs and Stacey Dash is the only woman of color in America who doesn’t share those beliefs. So glad we caught that! Thanks guys! Please be on the lookout for more women of color running for political office who don’t believe the exact same thing you do. Fuck them. Be sure to tell them to shut up on Twitter a lot.