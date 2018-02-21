A white woman named Kate wrote an article for BuzzFeed called, “Natalie Portman Is The Woke Actor We Need Right Now,” and I assume Kate still tweets that Hillary Clinton is the rightful President everyday and posted about Black Panther is now her favorite movie. In the article, buried way down at the bottom, she was asked about the infamous Roman Polanski Petition, where over 100 Hollywood industry people asked Switzerland to release the director after they arrested him on a warrant for raping an underage girl in 1977.

In case you forgot, this was included in the petition:

“We demand the immediate release of Roman Polanski,” urges the petition. “Film-makers in France, in Europe, in the United States and around the world are dismayed by this decision… It seems inadmissible to them that an international cultural event, paying homage to one of the greatest contemporary film-makers, is used by police to apprehend him.”

Pretty fucking gross, right? Natalie Portman would like you to know she didn’t really read it and it was a mistake.

I very much regret it. I take responsibility for not thinking about it enough. Someone I respected gave it to me, and said, “I signed this. Will you too?” And I was like, sure. It was a mistake. The thing I feel like I gained from it is empathy towards people who have made mistakes. We lived in a different world, and that doesn’t excuse anything. But you can have your eyes opened and completely change the way you want to live. My eyes were not open.

Right, a mistake you made in 2009 that you just want people to know was mistake because you’re woke now or whatever. Sure, okay.