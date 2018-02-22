Somebody Sent Meghan Markle And Her Fiancé Some Fake Anthrax





Meghan Markle isn’t allowed to be killed until she decides to leave Prince Harry, so this was pretty scary. Yahoo News! reports:

Scotland Yard is investigating after a letter containing white powder purporting to be anthrax was sent to Meghan Markle at Kensington Palace. The letter, addressed to her and fiancé Prince Harry and understood to contain a racist message, led to a security scare, with specialists rushed in to check the powder. Measures already in place meant the package was intercepted before it reached the couple. Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, are understood to have been informed. Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command were called in after the letter was received on February 12. It was delivered to St James’s Palace for sorting. Analysis of the powder found it was harmless.

Look, guys. We can’t be doing this during Black History Month. Meghan Markle is also super hot and has done some amazing things socially, so we don’t need her to die. I don’t know a lot about Prince Harry except his grandma wears a ton of stolen jewels from Africa and is like maybe immortal.