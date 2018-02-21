Lindsay Lohan is apparently a Muslim now, but there’s nothing in the Quran that says you can’t star in generically titled, dumped-to-Netflix movie if you so choose. So here’s The Shadow Within. A movie where Lindsay Lohan plays a private detective who is also a werewolf. Not sure which one of those is more believable. Per Bloody Disgusting:

Here’s the official synopsis: “In a world where supernatural creatures roam amongst us, Kristy Wolfe (Beckett), a tough private investigator, tries desperately to keep her secret hidden. She has descended from a long line of werewolves. When her uncle is brutally murdered, Wolfe must use her natural instinct and risk her secret to unravel the mystery before she becomes the next victim.”

“Kristy Wolfe.” Do you get it? Her last name if Wolfe because she’s a werewolf and “Kristy Werewolf” would be too on the nose and people might realize she’s a werewolf. They should have named the character Kristy Definitely-Not A Werewolf to throw people off. And a hyphenated last name would have been more about female empowerment.