Kevin Smith Had A Massive Heart Attack

If you wear a hockey jersey and cargo shorts because nothing else fits, and you get kicked off a Southwest flight because the airline thought you’d make the plane crash, your heart should be celebrating your curves and body positivity instead of failing. But Kevin Smith‘s heart is messy and problematic and decided to have a 100% blockage in an artery. I’m not here for body shaming internal organs, so I hope he recovers and writes a think piece. There’s no place on these world for hearts like this. I hope we find out who is doing business with this heart and boycott them.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018