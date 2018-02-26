Five months after Josh Duhamel and Fergie split and less than a month after Fergie became a traitor to America, Duhamel, 45, is now banging the insanely hot Eiza Gonzalez, 28, after meeting at the Super Bowl.

“They drank and partied together until very late,” the insider says. “After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number.”….“They definitely have a connection because they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working,” the insider tells Us. “They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before.”

Imagine spending 8 years with Fergie then realizing you really didn’t have to and could pull pieces like Eiza Gonzalez at any time. Like Fergie has looked like somebody wearing a Fergie mask since 2005. Why did he do this to himself?