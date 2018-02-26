Jennifer Lawrence Never Went To High School

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Jennifer Lawrence says she dropped out of school at 14 and never went back. Per People:

“I dropped out of middle school. I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated,” she says. But does she regret the decision? “No. I really don’t. I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do and I didn’t want anything getting in the way of it. Even friends, for many years, were not as important to me as my career from the age of 14.”

Man, everything Jennifer Lawrence says or does makes sense now. I guess we should have picked up on this sooner. But I really feel bad for her, because if she went to high school she could have been an expert on gun reform policy. She really missed an opportunity here.