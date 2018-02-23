Emily Ratajkowski Is Doing Naked Stuff Again, Because Why Not?

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 20, 2018 at 1:07pm PST

You’re not going to believe this, and I had a hard time believing it myself, but Emily Ratajkowksi got naked for something. This time it was Vanity Fair. This is very empowering to me. I was going to write more, but I’m on social media and I see we’ve literally gone from “the increasingly militarized police are brutally killing POC at will” to “only police should have military weapons” in a matter of two months. I don’t know about you, but as a brown man in America, I’m ready for this utopia!