Zendaya Did ‘The Greatest Showman’ Premiere For You

Last seen pissing off casually racist comic book nerds for being Spider-Man’s eventual black girlfriend, Zendaya now stars in The Greatest Showman, a biopic about a dude who owned slaves and regularly used blackface in his shows, but at least he invented the circus or whatever! That dude is played by Hugh Jackman. The movie is a fun, family film and such. The point is, the Australian premiere was last night and Zendaya went dressed as a sexualized butterfly. I’m saying that she’s very attractive. I hope that was clear.