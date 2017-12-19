Selena Gomez’s Mom Went To The Hospital Because Selena Is Dating Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is dating Justin Bieber again and it literally drove her mom crazy. Per TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us police went to an L.A. area hotel last week to do a welfare check on Selena’s mom, Mandy Teefey, at a family member’s request. We’re told she was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out, but not under a 5150 hold — instead, she was voluntarily transported for treatment. Sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell us Mandy had a heated convo with Selena that day about the reunion with Justin. When Selena revealed she and JB were in couples therapy, Mandy flipped … realizing the relationship was going to be more long-term than she thought. As we’ve reported … Justin is a huge trigger for Selena’s family, some of whom say they’ll never forgive him or accept him for what they think he did to her years ago. As for Selena … we’re told Mandy’s giving her space to figure out what she wants — but the fam still doesn’t want to be around the Biebs if Selena decides to stick with him.

We all thought she was free of Bieber, but the dickmatization of Selena Gomez continues. Either Bieber makes her sheets look like Pompeii in 79AD or he bought her that kidney. Probably the Pompeii thing. You know how chicks are when it comes to that. Sometimes vaginas have learning disabilities.