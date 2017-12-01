Selena Gomez Is Billboard’s ‘Woman Of The Year’ For Some Reason
Selena Gomez attended the Billboard Women In Music 2017 thing last night where she was named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year. From what I can tell from that linked article, she won because she had anxiety and got a kidney transplant but still remains inspiring to women by making mediocre music and going back to Justin Bieber. Seems like a bad choice to me. Whatever you call what she’s wearing here isn’t a bad choice, because looks hot as hell. Seriously. Look for yourself. I’m not lying. Unlike Michael Flynn. What’s up with that guy?