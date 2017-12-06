Sara Sampaio & Slick Woods Are Your 2017 LOVE Advent Calendar

It’s a weekday in December, so that means another 2017 LOVE Advent calendar video until 2018 gets here. I think everyone will be happy when 2018 gets here. But we were also excited for 2017 to get here, so what the hell do we know? We’re dumb. 2018 will probably be apocalyptic hellscape or humans will just evolve by losing the ability to speak or type so we nobody offends anyone. Or even worse, Mike Pence become President. Or John Oliver is accused of sexual harassment. We just don’t know. Wow, went off on a tangent there. Here’s Sara Sampaio doing her version of karate in this video. If you don’t know who Sara Sampaio is, that’s understandable. They’ve been trying to make her happen for like 5 years now. Maybe she should give up.

Here’s a video of Slick Woods. I don’t know who that is. Based on her teeth, I assume she’s British.