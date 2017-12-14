Salma Hayek Says Harvey Weinstein Threatened To Kill Her

In a harrowing op-ed in The New York Times entitled, Harvey Weinstein Is My Monster Too, Salma Hayek wrote about her years of abuse suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein after Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino made her a household name which their work for Miramax. Stating her friendship with them probably “saved me from being raped,” Hayek reveals why she decided to come forward.

When so many women came forward to describe what Harvey had done to them, I had to confront my cowardice and humbly accept that my story, as important as it was to me, was nothing but a drop in an ocean of sorrow and confusion. I felt that by now nobody would care about my pain — maybe this was an effect of the many times I was told, especially by Harvey, that I was nobody.

Then….she came forward. Christ.

Little did I know it would become my turn to say no. No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with. No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no … And with every refusal came Harvey’s Machiavellian rage. I don’t think he hated anything more than the word “no.” The absurdity of his demands went from getting a furious call in the middle of the night asking me to fire my agent for a fight he was having with him about a different movie with a different client to physically dragging me out of the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival, which was in honor of “Frida,” so I could hang out at his private party with him and some women I thought were models but I was told later were high-priced prostitutes. The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, “I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.” When he was finally convinced that I was not going to earn the movie the way he had expected, he told me he had offered my role and my script with my years of research to another actress. In his eyes, I was not an artist. I wasn’t even a person. I was a thing: not a nobody, but a body.

Well, this isn’t something you wanna read first thing in the morning. But if Harvey Weinstein has done even a third of shit people have said he’s done, he needs to be cast at the end of a Quentin Tarantino movie except they use real bullets.

UPDATE: Weinstein “doesn’t recall” doing any of this. Ok, bro.