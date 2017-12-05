Quentin Tarantino Is Doing ‘Star Trek’

We should know by now to expect anything from 2017. Besides being the darkest timeline, 2017 has some cool shit. Like Quentin Tarantino writing and directing a Star Trek movie. Per Deadline:

Quentin Tarantino is also planning to boldly go where he has not gone before. Sources said that Tarantino has come up with a great idea for a Star Trek movie at Paramount. After sharing his idea with JJ Abrams (who himself is busy prepping Star Wars Episode IX), I’ve heard the plan is to assemble a writers room of scribes who’ll hear Tarantino’s take and begin to put together a movie. If it all works out, Tarantino might direct it, with Abrams producing.

Obviously, a bunch of Star Trek nerds whined on Twitter, but based on every other Star Trek movie, the nerds should be on their knees thanking Tarantino for demeaning himself to make this crap. Because, 1.) the story is gonna be great, 2.) several people will die violently, and 3.) the crew will go back in time to the 70s where Samuel L. Jackson can learn several racial slurs.

Here’s an interview from earlier this year where Tarantino basically workshopped his own Star Trek movie in his manic, off the rails speaking style.