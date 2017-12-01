British things needlessly long names, so Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary this morning. It appears they are against people having AIDS. That’s a good thing. Markle already shut down her site and quit her job even though Prince Harry is about to be bald and will never be the King of England. She’s like Pocahontas except she went there willingly and she won’t die of smallpox and is older than 20. England seems to have progressed a lot since then. Kudos to them.