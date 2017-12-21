Hey, It’s Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engagement Photos

It sucks that Prince Harry blew his ACL and hurt the Eagles’ playoff hopes or maybe he really wasn’t the MVP because Nick Foles seems to be doing just fine. But he is going to marry hot ass Meghan Markle at some point and here’s the engagement photos. Man, colonialism has come a long way. Much respect. I’m glad they refrained from doing the thing where she stands behind him and cradles his face in her hands. Not a fan of that engagement photo type. It just looks weird.