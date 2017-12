The ‘Oceans 8’ Trailer Is Here

Now that the #MeToo¬†movement has naturally progressed to famous women fighting over what color dress they should wear to the Golden Globes, I guess now is as good a time as any to drop the Oceans 8 trailer. Because in new feminism news, the new thing is where studios take a well-known, existing IP and reboot it with an all female cast and claim “female empowerment” then hire a white dude to direct it. Then the best part is if you say it isn’t as good as the original, it’s because you hate women. Like Ghostbusters.¬† Remember in the original when four smart dudes used science and well-timed jokes to fight the supernatural then they rebooted it and four women acted mentally challenged and didn’t catch a single ghost the whole movie? That was great. And although Kristen Wiig had already written an Oscar-nominated comedy, they let a white dude in an ascot write it? Cool, cool. Anyway, this trailer actually looks pretty good, so maybe it was just Paul Feig who ruined a franchise before it started.