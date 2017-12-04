Margot Robbie Shaded The DCEU

We can all agree that, with the exception of Wonder Woman being just okay, the current state of the DC Extended Universe is a dumpster fire inside a volcano. Even if you’re a fan, I’m not sure how you can look at these movies and think that’s the best they could do. Like Suicide Squad, which was a probably a real movie at one point until Warner Bros. panicked and fucked it up. Speaking of Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie was the best part of that movie. That’s not even up for debate. If DCEU wants to keep her, they might want to listen to what she has to say. She tells Metro UK:

“In my opinion a good producer trusts their director, and their job is to enable that director’s vision. That’s it. That’s your job. If that’s your director’s vision you need to do everything in your power to make that possible. And I think that’s a wonderful thing.” “In the DC Universe, too, once you decide on who your director is, and they have a vision, you have to enable that vision and step in at moments to keep it on course if need be. I think that’s the way. I think that’s what a producer should do.”

Wow, can you imagine? Hiring somebody whose stuff you like then getting the fuck out of their way and letting them continuing do stuff you like? Pretty crazy. They should do that for everybody except Zack Snyder. Because when I think of Superman, I think of a creepy alien questioning his existence in a dark, miserable CG nightmare.