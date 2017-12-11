Madison Beer & Other People Did The 2017 LOVE Advent Calendar

I know Madison Beer is famous, just not sure why. Something about Justin Bieber or something. She’s in the 2017 LOVE Advent Calendar in lingerie pretending to work out. It looks like she hasn’t shaved under her arms in a few days. It remains unclear what that symbolism of all those factors combined are supposed to mean.

Doutzen Kroes. She used to be a model then she had kids.

Taylor Hill. She’s a model or something.

Gigi Hadid didn’t shave under her arms as well. This means people can call her “brave”.