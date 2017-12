Madison Beer & Other People Did The 2017 LOVE Advent Calendar

I know Madison Beer is famous, just not sure why. Something about Justin Bieber or something. She’s in the 2017¬†LOVE Advent Calendar¬†in lingerie pretending to work out. It looks like she hasn’t shaved under her arms in a few days. It remains unclear what that symbolism of all those factors combined are supposed to mean.

Doutzen Kroes. She used to be a model then she had kids.

Taylor Hill. She’s a model or something.

Gigi Hadid didn’t shave under her arms as well. This means people can call her “brave”.