Khloe Kardashian Is Officially Pregnant Now

We’ve known for a while that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, but I guess it’s official now since she posted in on Instagram. With a plug for Calvin Klein and a shout out to God for apparently having a vested interest in Khloe doing the unprotected sex with Tristan Thompson, it’s another post about how being pregnant is some sort of miracle instead of a basic, biological function that’s happened billions of times. Like it happens so much, you can go to a doctor and stop it from happening. It happens so much the GOP says we can’t afford to feed them all. I really think God and magic get too much credit for this. Not sure how tall this baby is gonna be, but I think we’ll get a better sense of that when we eventually see it swatting down planes.