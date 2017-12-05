Kendall Jenner Is Your 2017 LOVE Advent Calendar Today

Kendall Jenner is by far the most attractive and least pregnant of Kris Jenner’s kids (unless Rob figures out something quick), so there’s a reason she was chosen to be in the 2017 LOVE Advent Calendar other than the people who make this calendar wanting to leverage Kendall’s social media following. That probably didn’t factor into their decision at all. They know she’s a supermodel just like Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista and lol okay I’ll stop.

Hey, but at least she’s doing actual physical exercise, unlike Ashley Graham who did hers in post.